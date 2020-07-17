1120 W Mt Vernon

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath available now! - Don’t wait this Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home won’t last long! It’s minutes away from Campus and Downtown! It has a beautiful covered wrap around porch, Large Living room, Spacious New Kitchen with New Everything Including Black Appliances, 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs with a standup shower and super spacious, 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom upstairs with Tub/Shower combo.



*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent

*all utilities paid by the tenant

*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*



Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.



Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!



No Cats Allowed



