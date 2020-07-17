All apartments in Springfield
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1120 W Mt Vernon

1120 West Mount Vernon Street · (417) 553-5555
Location

1120 West Mount Vernon Street, Springfield, MO 65806
West Central

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1120 W Mt Vernon · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath available now! - Don’t wait this Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home won’t last long! It’s minutes away from Campus and Downtown! It has a beautiful covered wrap around porch, Large Living room, Spacious New Kitchen with New Everything Including Black Appliances, 1 bedroom and bathroom downstairs with a standup shower and super spacious, 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom upstairs with Tub/Shower combo.

*renters insurance required no need to worry its included in rent
*all utilities paid by the tenant
*Max 2 pets per rental with pet fee and additional pet rent*

Call 417-553-5555 to schedule a viewing.

Please visit www.fhspropertymanagement.com if you would like to view more properties or refer a friend. Join the FHS Property Management Family!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5886360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 W Mt Vernon have any available units?
1120 W Mt Vernon has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Springfield, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 W Mt Vernon have?
Some of 1120 W Mt Vernon's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 W Mt Vernon currently offering any rent specials?
1120 W Mt Vernon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 W Mt Vernon pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 W Mt Vernon is pet friendly.
Does 1120 W Mt Vernon offer parking?
No, 1120 W Mt Vernon does not offer parking.
Does 1120 W Mt Vernon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 W Mt Vernon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 W Mt Vernon have a pool?
No, 1120 W Mt Vernon does not have a pool.
Does 1120 W Mt Vernon have accessible units?
No, 1120 W Mt Vernon does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 W Mt Vernon have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 W Mt Vernon does not have units with dishwashers.
