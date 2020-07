Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Smithville 3/2 Upon entering this three bedroom home you will find a living room just up the stairs with wood burning fireplace. Just off the living room is the kitchen. Each of the rooms is on the main level along with the laundry area. The master bedroom features attached master bathroom. The home is located just minutes from Harbor Lake and Paradise Pointe Golf Complex. Available February 15th! Contact Michael at Renters Warehouse to schedule a showing.