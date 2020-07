Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Stonebridge Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath located in Smithville, MO - Newly renovated townhouse features the main level with the livingroom, an eat-in kitchen that leads out onto the deck that overlooks a pond and a 1/2 bath completes the main floor, Upstairs you have 2 Bedrooms and the main bath, In the basement is the garage with Washer/Dryer hookups. Close to schools and Smithville Lake. This is a NO pet property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4262936)