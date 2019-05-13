All apartments in Riverside
Find more places like 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverside, MO
/
4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:53 PM

4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace

4823 NW Homestead Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4823 NW Homestead Ter, Riverside, MO 64150

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bed 1 bath is updated with new carpet and fresh paint throughout the house. The bathroom has all new updated fixtures and shower wall. The kitchen has all new cabinets and countertop. The shared laundry room is behind the kitchen making it convenient for laundry. The bedrooms contain new carpet, fixtures, and fresh paint! This property is located close to restaurants shopping, and the interstate!
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace have any available units?
4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverside, MO.
What amenities does 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace have?
Some of 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace offer parking?
No, 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace have a pool?
No, 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4823 Northwest Homestead Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSRaytown, MOGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOParkville, MONorth Kansas City, MORoeland Park, KSMission, KSMerriam, KSSmithville, MO
Lansing, KSPlatte City, MOKearney, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOGardner, KSGreenwood, MOSpring Hill, KSGrain Valley, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City