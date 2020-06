Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Available July 1st Clean and updated 1 BR, 1 BA apartment (THIS IS NOT A STUDIO APT) on the 2nd floor with hardwood floors, newer kitchen with dishwasher, all utilities are included except electric. Other amenities include natural woodwork, six panel doors, with coin laundry and storage space in basement. Central location and close to Clayton, Washington Univ, Forest Park and shopping.

*NO DOGS ALLOWED* *NO SMOKING ALLOWED*