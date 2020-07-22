All apartments in Raytown
Suncrest Apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:14 AM

Suncrest Apartments

Open Now until 7pm
9805 E 61st St · (314) 926-1818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9805 E 61st St, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9805-10 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 9807-12 · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Unit 9811-11 · Avail. now

$820

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 944 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Suncrest Apartments.

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
google fiber
When location is priority and value is expected…look no further than Stoneybrook of Raytown for your new apartment home. Minutes from I-435, downtown and I-70, our location is ideal! Reasonable rental rates for unusually large homes means you’ll get more for your dollar.

Visit us today and you’ll be able to save tomorrow!

Best location in Raytown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Suncrest Apartments have any available units?
Suncrest Apartments has 3 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Suncrest Apartments have?
Some of Suncrest Apartments's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Suncrest Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Suncrest Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Suncrest Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Suncrest Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Suncrest Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Suncrest Apartments offers parking.
Does Suncrest Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Suncrest Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Suncrest Apartments have a pool?
No, Suncrest Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Suncrest Apartments have accessible units?
No, Suncrest Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Suncrest Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Suncrest Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Suncrest Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Suncrest Apartments has units with air conditioning.
