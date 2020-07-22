Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Suncrest Apartments.
Amenities
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
When location is priority and value is expected…look no further than Stoneybrook of Raytown for your new apartment home. Minutes from I-435, downtown and I-70, our location is ideal! Reasonable rental rates for unusually large homes means you’ll get more for your dollar.
Visit us today and you’ll be able to save tomorrow!
Best location in Raytown!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
