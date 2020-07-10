All apartments in Raytown
9505 E 68th St
Last updated May 2 2019 at 3:54 PM

9505 E 68th St

9505 East 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9505 East 68th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9505 E 68th St, Raytown, MO 64133

To schedule your self guided tour, please visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/878211?source=marketing

To apply, visit www.mrekc.com

Charming 2 bed 1 bath home in the Laurel Heights neighborhood of Raytown. Rehab just complete. Photos coming soon. Raytown schools (not verified)

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

-Minimum 12-month lease required.

-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.

-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.

-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.

-Tenant pays all utilit

ies, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.

-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.

Contact Information

MRE Property Management

Phone: 816-388-9588

9am to 5pm Monday through Friday

**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9505 E 68th St have any available units?
9505 E 68th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 9505 E 68th St currently offering any rent specials?
9505 E 68th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 E 68th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9505 E 68th St is pet friendly.
Does 9505 E 68th St offer parking?
No, 9505 E 68th St does not offer parking.
Does 9505 E 68th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9505 E 68th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 E 68th St have a pool?
No, 9505 E 68th St does not have a pool.
Does 9505 E 68th St have accessible units?
No, 9505 E 68th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 E 68th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9505 E 68th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9505 E 68th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9505 E 68th St does not have units with air conditioning.

