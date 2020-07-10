Amenities

pet friendly

9505 E 68th St, Raytown, MO 64133



To schedule your self guided tour, please visit https://secure.rently.com/properties/878211?source=marketing



To apply, visit www.mrekc.com



Charming 2 bed 1 bath home in the Laurel Heights neighborhood of Raytown. Rehab just complete. Photos coming soon. Raytown schools (not verified)



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:



-Minimum 12-month lease required.



-SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



-Application fee of $40.00 per person 18 and over. Fee is non-refundable as we do run full credit and background check.



-Must make 3 times rent and have no evictions, foreclosures, bankruptcies, etc. in the past 3 years.



-Pets welcome with additional non-refundable fee of $200 for first pet and $100 per each additional pet. No aggressive breeds.



-Tenant pays all utilit



ies, including trash service and is responsible for lawn maintenance.



-First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month rent) and any pet fees due before move-in.



Contact Information



MRE Property Management



Phone: 816-388-9588



9am to 5pm Monday through Friday



**All Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed**

Contact us to schedule a showing.