9104 Richards Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9104 Richards Dr

9104 Richards Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9104 Richards Dr, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please call for access American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info on this great property today! This 3 bed 1 bath home is located on a quiet street in nice neighborhood. Highlights include off street parking with automatic garage, updated kitchen and bath, fenced in backyard with deck and shed, close to highways and entertainment, schools and restaurants. Central heating and cooling, range, fridge and dishwasher included.

Call this place home today for only $845/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $50/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9104 Richards Dr have any available units?
9104 Richards Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 9104 Richards Dr have?
Some of 9104 Richards Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9104 Richards Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9104 Richards Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9104 Richards Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9104 Richards Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9104 Richards Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9104 Richards Dr offers parking.
Does 9104 Richards Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9104 Richards Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9104 Richards Dr have a pool?
No, 9104 Richards Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9104 Richards Dr have accessible units?
No, 9104 Richards Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9104 Richards Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9104 Richards Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9104 Richards Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9104 Richards Dr has units with air conditioning.

