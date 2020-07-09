9104 Richards Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Please call for access American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info on this great property today! This 3 bed 1 bath home is located on a quiet street in nice neighborhood. Highlights include off street parking with automatic garage, updated kitchen and bath, fenced in backyard with deck and shed, close to highways and entertainment, schools and restaurants. Central heating and cooling, range, fridge and dishwasher included.



Call this place home today for only $845/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $50/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.