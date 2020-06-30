All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 8932 E 74th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
8932 E 74th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

8932 E 74th Street

8932 East 74th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8932 East 74th Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled Raytown Ranch Home - This Raytown Home has recently been Remodeled and offers 3 bedrooms 1 bath. The house has Beautiful refinished hardwood floors and Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom. The eat in Kitchen has a excellent space and offers Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove. built in Microwave and Dishwasher. This washer and dryer hookups are on main level. New Windows throughout Home. There is a two car Garage and a nice Deck and fenced in backyard. Pets are Welcome with Pet Deposit and pet rent per month.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Rent per Month is $1,095.00
For Showings call Rick at 913-221-6517

(RLNE5524880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8932 E 74th Street have any available units?
8932 E 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8932 E 74th Street have?
Some of 8932 E 74th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8932 E 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
8932 E 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8932 E 74th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8932 E 74th Street is pet friendly.
Does 8932 E 74th Street offer parking?
Yes, 8932 E 74th Street offers parking.
Does 8932 E 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8932 E 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8932 E 74th Street have a pool?
No, 8932 E 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 8932 E 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 8932 E 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8932 E 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8932 E 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8932 E 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8932 E 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City