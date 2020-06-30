8932 E 74th Street

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled Raytown Ranch Home - This Raytown Home has recently been Remodeled and offers 3 bedrooms 1 bath. The house has Beautiful refinished hardwood floors and Tile in Kitchen and Bathroom. The eat in Kitchen has a excellent space and offers Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove. built in Microwave and Dishwasher. This washer and dryer hookups are on main level. New Windows throughout Home. There is a two car Garage and a nice Deck and fenced in backyard. Pets are Welcome with Pet Deposit and pet rent per month.



Rent per Month is $1,095.00

For Showings call Rick at 913-221-6517



