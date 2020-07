Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

Stop in and see this lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Raytown School District. It has new windows, carpet, tile and paint. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Please go to our website www.Keyrealtygroupkc.com to apply today for showing.