All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 8529 Crescent Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
8529 Crescent Avenue
Last updated March 31 2020 at 10:38 PM

8529 Crescent Avenue

8529 Crescent Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8529 Crescent Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRING TIME SPECIAL! SIGN AN 18-MONTH LEASE & ONLY PAY $985 FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS!

LIMITED TIME ONLY! ALL APPLICATION FEES ARE WAIVED!

Beautiful home with hardwood floors throughout is just waiting for you! With all appliances included and minutes from the local schools! Schedule your tour today!

To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8529 Crescent Avenue have any available units?
8529 Crescent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8529 Crescent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8529 Crescent Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8529 Crescent Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8529 Crescent Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8529 Crescent Avenue offer parking?
No, 8529 Crescent Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8529 Crescent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8529 Crescent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8529 Crescent Avenue have a pool?
No, 8529 Crescent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8529 Crescent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8529 Crescent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8529 Crescent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8529 Crescent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8529 Crescent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8529 Crescent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City