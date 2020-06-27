All apartments in Raytown
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:38 PM

8511 Maple Avenue

8511 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8511 Maple Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
Bring your finishing touches to this Wonderful property! Great split entry home prefect for you. Hardwood floors throughout. Huge eat-in Kitchen with built in hutch and Bay window. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 Maple Avenue have any available units?
8511 Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8511 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8511 Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8511 Maple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8511 Maple Avenue offer parking?
No, 8511 Maple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8511 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8511 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 8511 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8511 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8511 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8511 Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8511 Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8511 Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
