All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 8510 Crescent.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
8510 Crescent
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8510 Crescent

8510 Crescent Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8510 Crescent Ave, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/377127f0e6 ----
SPECIAL - $250 OFF 1ST MONTH! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Featrures spacious kitchen with refrigerator and stove, great room with fireplace, unfinished basement, bonus room, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month.Call today for a tour!

1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Central Air
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 Crescent have any available units?
8510 Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8510 Crescent have?
Some of 8510 Crescent's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
8510 Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, 8510 Crescent is pet friendly.
Does 8510 Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 8510 Crescent offers parking.
Does 8510 Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8510 Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 Crescent have a pool?
No, 8510 Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 8510 Crescent have accessible units?
No, 8510 Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 Crescent have units with dishwashers?
No, 8510 Crescent does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8510 Crescent have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8510 Crescent has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconiesRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KSGladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSNorth Kansas City, MOParkville, MOSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MOPleasant Hill, MOLouisburg, KSGreenwood, MOWarrensburg, MORoeland Park, KSGrain Valley, MOKearney, MOSmithville, MOGardner, KSLansing, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City