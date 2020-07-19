All apartments in Raytown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8502 Pershing Road

8502 Pershing Road · No Longer Available
Location

8502 Pershing Road, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lease today and receive $600 off first full month on a 16-month lease.
This split-level home features a finished basement, as well as a fenced in backyard and attached 2 car garage. Schedule a self-showing today!

Got questions? Interested in other Conrex homes in the KC area? Give us a call 816-629-8440, email rentkansascity@con-rex.com, or visit our website www.rentconrex.com

Pets are permitted:
Refundable pet deposit of $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. 3 pet maximum. Also $25 a month in pet rent per month and an additional $10 for each additional pet. Pet rent is nonrefundable.

Renters insurance will be required.

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

Please visit https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/ to see our Rental Criteria

Unfortunately, the property has not qualified for Section 8.

**NOTE: Beware of online scams! Conrex does not do appointment showings with an agent. All of our homes are shown via the Rently personal showing option. If someone is offering to show you this home, that is a scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, so if you have seen this or any other Conrex home on Craigslist, that is a scam. Also, if you are ever asked to contact any phone number other than 816-629-8440 in regards to a Conrex home, that is a scam.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8502 Pershing Road have any available units?
8502 Pershing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
Is 8502 Pershing Road currently offering any rent specials?
8502 Pershing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8502 Pershing Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8502 Pershing Road is pet friendly.
Does 8502 Pershing Road offer parking?
Yes, 8502 Pershing Road offers parking.
Does 8502 Pershing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8502 Pershing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8502 Pershing Road have a pool?
No, 8502 Pershing Road does not have a pool.
Does 8502 Pershing Road have accessible units?
No, 8502 Pershing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8502 Pershing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8502 Pershing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8502 Pershing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8502 Pershing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
