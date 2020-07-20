All apartments in Raytown
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:53 AM

8420 Sterling Ave

8420 Sterling Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8420 Sterling Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please check out this affordable and updated rental property from American Real PM, contact Leasing @ 816-336-9995 to set up a showing today! This split level duplex is located on a quiet street in Raytown. Home is well maintained and is within 1 block of Raytown High School and is MOVE IN ready. Large full bath is newly updated and connects directly to each upstairs bedroom. Property has very spacious bedrooms, easily fits king sized beds. The flooring is tile and carpet throughout. This home boasts great amenities, with central heating and cooling, single car garage, off street parking for 3, plenty of closet space and storage, large work area on bottom floor, washer/dryer hookups, replacement windows, includes fridge and range, has front and backyards. Call this place home today for only $875/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval. $65 app fee plus maintenance reduction program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

