8420 Sterling Ave

Please check out this affordable and updated rental property from American Real PM, contact Leasing @ 816-336-9995 to set up a showing today! This split level duplex is located on a quiet street in Raytown. Home is well maintained and is within 1 block of Raytown High School and is MOVE IN ready. Large full bath is newly updated and connects directly to each upstairs bedroom. Property has very spacious bedrooms, easily fits king sized beds. The flooring is tile and carpet throughout. This home boasts great amenities, with central heating and cooling, single car garage, off street parking for 3, plenty of closet space and storage, large work area on bottom floor, washer/dryer hookups, replacement windows, includes fridge and range, has front and backyards. Call this place home today for only $875/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval. $65 app fee plus maintenance reduction program.