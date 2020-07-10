8111 E 66th St

Amenities
Please call for access American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. You must check this property out today! Prime Location in KCMO on a quiet and private street. This affordable home is bright 4 bed 1 bath home is perfect for a family. Large bedrooms and closets with ample storage in basement. Close to schools, parks, and entertainment districts. Large private den/living room adds to this spacious property. Hardwoods and carpet throughout with newly renovated kitchen and bath. Amenities include dishwasher, fridge, range,microwave, 1 car garage, plenty of off street parking, large backyard w/shed, central heating and cooling. Call this place home today for only $895/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $50/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.