All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 8111 E 66th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
8111 E 66th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8111 E 66th St

8111 East 66th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8111 East 66th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please call for access American Real PM Leasing at 816-336-9995 for more info today. You must check this property out today! Prime Location in KCMO on a quiet and private street. This affordable home is bright 4 bed 1 bath home is perfect for a family. Large bedrooms and closets with ample storage in basement. Close to schools, parks, and entertainment districts. Large private den/living room adds to this spacious property. Hardwoods and carpet throughout with newly renovated kitchen and bath. Amenities include dishwasher, fridge, range,microwave, 1 car garage, plenty of off street parking, large backyard w/shed, central heating and cooling. Call this place home today for only $895/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $50/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8111 E 66th St have any available units?
8111 E 66th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 8111 E 66th St have?
Some of 8111 E 66th St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8111 E 66th St currently offering any rent specials?
8111 E 66th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8111 E 66th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8111 E 66th St is pet friendly.
Does 8111 E 66th St offer parking?
Yes, 8111 E 66th St offers parking.
Does 8111 E 66th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8111 E 66th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8111 E 66th St have a pool?
No, 8111 E 66th St does not have a pool.
Does 8111 E 66th St have accessible units?
No, 8111 E 66th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8111 E 66th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8111 E 66th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8111 E 66th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8111 E 66th St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with BalconyRaytown Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City