All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 7617 Harris Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
7617 Harris Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

7617 Harris Avenue

7617 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7617 Harris Avenue, Raytown, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated Raytown ranch with beautiful updates throughout and original character still intact!
SPECIAL!!!!!!! HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY DEC. 15TH!!!!!!!!
Featuring open kitchen with white quartz countertops, modern backsplash and original stained cabinets!
New stainless appliances!
Formal dining room for all your friends or family!
Brand new flooring throughout.
Master on suite toilet.
Fully renovated bathroom with subway tile and new vanity!
Huge basement.
2 car attached garage with room to park vehicles off street in the driveway!
New fixtures and fresh paint throughout.
1 year lease.
Tenants pay gas, electric, water/sewer/trash.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7617 Harris Avenue have any available units?
7617 Harris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7617 Harris Avenue have?
Some of 7617 Harris Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7617 Harris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7617 Harris Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7617 Harris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7617 Harris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 7617 Harris Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7617 Harris Avenue offers parking.
Does 7617 Harris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7617 Harris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7617 Harris Avenue have a pool?
No, 7617 Harris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7617 Harris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7617 Harris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7617 Harris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7617 Harris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7617 Harris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7617 Harris Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City