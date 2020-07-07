7617 Harris Avenue

Amenities

Newly renovated Raytown ranch with beautiful updates throughout and original character still intact!

SPECIAL!!!!!!! HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY DEC. 15TH!!!!!!!!

Featuring open kitchen with white quartz countertops, modern backsplash and original stained cabinets!

New stainless appliances!

Formal dining room for all your friends or family!

Brand new flooring throughout.

Master on suite toilet.

Fully renovated bathroom with subway tile and new vanity!

Huge basement.

2 car attached garage with room to park vehicles off street in the driveway!

New fixtures and fresh paint throughout.

1 year lease.

Tenants pay gas, electric, water/sewer/trash.

No pets please.