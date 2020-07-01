Amenities
Beautiful 4 bd / 2 ba home, Raytown - $100 OFF 1st MONTH"S RENT! - 7423 Harris Ave, Raytown, MO 64133
This newly updated 4 bd / 2 ba home has an open floor plan. The home sits on a corner lot with more than a third of an acre. New stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new carpet and flooring thoughout. There are 3 bd/1 ba upstairs and a bedroom/den with a wet-bar and an attached shower-in bathroom downstairs This home as a big fenced yard and attached 2-car garage with a basement as well.
Conveniently located in a family friendly neighborhood within 2 miles of Robinson Elementary, Raytown Central Middle School and Raytown South Senior High School.
Rent $1295 / Security Deposit $1295
.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers
Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1
Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
(RLNE5605889)