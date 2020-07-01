All apartments in Raytown
Raytown, MO
7423 Harris Ave
7423 Harris Ave

7423 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7423 Harris Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bd / 2 ba home, Raytown - $100 OFF 1st MONTH"S RENT! - 7423 Harris Ave, Raytown, MO 64133
This newly updated 4 bd / 2 ba home has an open floor plan. The home sits on a corner lot with more than a third of an acre. New stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new carpet and flooring thoughout. There are 3 bd/1 ba upstairs and a bedroom/den with a wet-bar and an attached shower-in bathroom downstairs This home as a big fenced yard and attached 2-car garage with a basement as well.
Conveniently located in a family friendly neighborhood within 2 miles of Robinson Elementary, Raytown Central Middle School and Raytown South Senior High School.

Rent $1295 / Security Deposit $1295

.Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- Criminal background is done case by case basis
-No Housing Vouchers

Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE5605889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 Harris Ave have any available units?
7423 Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7423 Harris Ave have?
Some of 7423 Harris Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7423 Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 Harris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7423 Harris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7423 Harris Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7423 Harris Ave offers parking.
Does 7423 Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7423 Harris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 7423 Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7423 Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 7423 Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7423 Harris Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 7423 Harris Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7423 Harris Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

