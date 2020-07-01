Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 bd / 2 ba home, Raytown - $100 OFF 1st MONTH"S RENT! - 7423 Harris Ave, Raytown, MO 64133

This newly updated 4 bd / 2 ba home has an open floor plan. The home sits on a corner lot with more than a third of an acre. New stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new carpet and flooring thoughout. There are 3 bd/1 ba upstairs and a bedroom/den with a wet-bar and an attached shower-in bathroom downstairs This home as a big fenced yard and attached 2-car garage with a basement as well.

Conveniently located in a family friendly neighborhood within 2 miles of Robinson Elementary, Raytown Central Middle School and Raytown South Senior High School.



Rent $1295 / Security Deposit $1295



.Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- Criminal background is done case by case basis

-No Housing Vouchers



Call today for a showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1



$40 Application fee per adult occupant.



