All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 7014 Woodson Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
7014 Woodson Road
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

7014 Woodson Road

7014 Woodson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7014 Woodson Road, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute and Affordable Raytown Apartment-Available NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1138638?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule a viewing.

This apartment is BEAUTIFUL INSIDE!! Newly remodeled spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen with brand new applances, generous size living room and bedrooms, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Schedule a self guided tour today!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5338324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 Woodson Road have any available units?
7014 Woodson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 7014 Woodson Road have?
Some of 7014 Woodson Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Woodson Road currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Woodson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Woodson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7014 Woodson Road is pet friendly.
Does 7014 Woodson Road offer parking?
Yes, 7014 Woodson Road offers parking.
Does 7014 Woodson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 Woodson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Woodson Road have a pool?
No, 7014 Woodson Road does not have a pool.
Does 7014 Woodson Road have accessible units?
No, 7014 Woodson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Woodson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7014 Woodson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7014 Woodson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7014 Woodson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138
Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City