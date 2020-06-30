6833 Elm Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Gorgeous Raytown Home Coming Soon! - Come check out this new rental property in the popular Raytown, MO! Stainless steel appliances included. Pets OK with pet deposit. Get it before it's gone!



Blue Ridge Elementary- Raytown Central Middle- Raytown South Sr. High



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, good rental/credit history, no extensive criminal history and proof of net income 3X the rental amount.



Applications found at: www.rentkc.net



This property is currently not accepting any Section 8 vouchers.



(RLNE3427009)