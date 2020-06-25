6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff

Amenities

3 bedroom / 1 bath - This is a lovely house that sits back off the road with a private large-tree setting. It has beautiful hardwood floors through out. Spacious kitchen/dining area with a bar and fireplace. Large pantry storage. W/D hook-ups in basement next to a utility sink. Side x side refrigerator, large back yard.



Close to the stadiums and shopping.



$850 Rent / $850 Security Deposit



Management checks:

- Credit must be 600+

- Total household income - must make 3X the rent

- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions

- No felonies



