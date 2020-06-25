Amenities
6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff Available 05/10/19 $850 Rent: 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Raytown - 3 bd / 1 ba - 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Raytown, MO
3 bedroom / 1 bath - This is a lovely house that sits back off the road with a private large-tree setting. It has beautiful hardwood floors through out. Spacious kitchen/dining area with a bar and fireplace. Large pantry storage. W/D hook-ups in basement next to a utility sink. Side x side refrigerator, large back yard.
Close to the stadiums and shopping.
$850 Rent / $850 Security Deposit
Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- No felonies
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.
