Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:54 AM

6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff

6408 Blue Ridge Cut Off · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Blue Ridge Cut Off, Raytown, MO 64133
East Swope Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff Available 05/10/19 $850 Rent: 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Raytown - 3 bd / 1 ba - 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Raytown, MO
3 bedroom / 1 bath - This is a lovely house that sits back off the road with a private large-tree setting. It has beautiful hardwood floors through out. Spacious kitchen/dining area with a bar and fireplace. Large pantry storage. W/D hook-ups in basement next to a utility sink. Side x side refrigerator, large back yard.

Close to the stadiums and shopping.

$850 Rent / $850 Security Deposit

Management checks:
- Credit must be 600+
- Total household income - must make 3X the rent
- Previous rental - no landlord judgments or evictions
- No felonies

Call for a Showing 816-228-8222 Ext. 1

Visit us online at www.propertymanagerskc.com
Click on the RENTERS tab, then FIND RENTAL HOME
to see all of our available properties and/or apply online.
$40 Application fee per adult occupant.

(RLNE3935157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff have any available units?
6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff have?
Some of 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff pet-friendly?
Yes, 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff is pet friendly.
Does 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff offer parking?
No, 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff does not offer parking.
Does 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff have a pool?
No, 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff have accessible units?
No, 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 Blue Ridge Cutoff does not have units with air conditioning.
