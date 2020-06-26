6331 Ash Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Quiet townhome community, conveniently located off Raytown Rd and 63rd. Easy access to highways, restaurants, shops and schools!!

Fresh paint throughout and new living room carpet

Before you move in!

Open concept kitchen that flows well with the living room! Pantry, stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave provided! Good cabinet space!

2 bedrooms with good closet space and full bath

Basement comes partially finished, could be a great TV room or kids play room!

Basement also has storage with built in shelves and washer/dryer hookups!

Cute front porch.

1 designated, off-street parking spot provided.

Tenants pay gas and electric.

No pets, please. Non-smoking property. No felonies, no evictions.

Call Jen for showing!