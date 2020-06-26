All apartments in Raytown
Find more places like 6331 Ash Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
6331 Ash Ave
Last updated August 3 2019 at 1:15 AM

6331 Ash Ave

6331 Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6331 Ash Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Quiet townhome community, conveniently located off Raytown Rd and 63rd. Easy access to highways, restaurants, shops and schools!!
Fresh paint throughout and new living room carpet
Before you move in!
Open concept kitchen that flows well with the living room! Pantry, stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave provided! Good cabinet space!
2 bedrooms with good closet space and full bath
Basement comes partially finished, could be a great TV room or kids play room!
Basement also has storage with built in shelves and washer/dryer hookups!
Cute front porch.
1 designated, off-street parking spot provided.
Tenants pay gas and electric.
No pets, please. Non-smoking property. No felonies, no evictions.
Call Jen for showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6331 Ash Ave have any available units?
6331 Ash Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6331 Ash Ave have?
Some of 6331 Ash Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6331 Ash Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6331 Ash Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6331 Ash Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6331 Ash Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 6331 Ash Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6331 Ash Ave offers parking.
Does 6331 Ash Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6331 Ash Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6331 Ash Ave have a pool?
No, 6331 Ash Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6331 Ash Ave have accessible units?
No, 6331 Ash Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6331 Ash Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6331 Ash Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6331 Ash Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6331 Ash Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Suncrest Apartments
9805 E 61st St
Raytown, MO 64133
Brittany Place
8620 E Utopia Dr
Raytown, MO 64138

Similar Pages

Raytown 1 BedroomsRaytown 2 Bedrooms
Raytown Apartments with GymRaytown Apartments with Pool
Raytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS
Spring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City