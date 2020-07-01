6307 Ash Avenue - 10

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Don't miss out on this second floor apartment with two balconies!

Fresh paint throughout!

Brand-new carpet.

Open spacing with living room, featuring a beautiful, brick fireplace. Sliding door with balcony off of the living room!

Tiled space for separate dining area.

Freshly painted cabinets in the kitchen with stainless steel fridge, black stove and microwave also provided!

Good bedroom sizes, all new carpet throughout. Huge closets! Small balcony off one bedroom to enjoy!

One off-street parking spot provided.

Tenants pay gas and electricity. No pets, please.

Serious inquiries only! Please no former evictions/rental judgments or felonies.