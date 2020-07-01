All apartments in Raytown
6307 Ash Avenue - 10
6307 Ash Avenue - 10

6307 Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6307 Ash Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Don't miss out on this second floor apartment with two balconies!
Fresh paint throughout!
Brand-new carpet.
Open spacing with living room, featuring a beautiful, brick fireplace. Sliding door with balcony off of the living room!
Tiled space for separate dining area.
Freshly painted cabinets in the kitchen with stainless steel fridge, black stove and microwave also provided!
Good bedroom sizes, all new carpet throughout. Huge closets! Small balcony off one bedroom to enjoy!
One off-street parking spot provided.
Tenants pay gas and electricity. No pets, please.
Serious inquiries only! Please no former evictions/rental judgments or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 have any available units?
6307 Ash Avenue - 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 have?
Some of 6307 Ash Avenue - 10's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 currently offering any rent specials?
6307 Ash Avenue - 10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 pet-friendly?
No, 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raytown.
Does 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 offer parking?
Yes, 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 offers parking.
Does 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 have a pool?
No, 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 does not have a pool.
Does 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 have accessible units?
No, 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6307 Ash Avenue - 10 has units with air conditioning.

