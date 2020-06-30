All apartments in Raytown
Last updated May 7 2020 at 2:44 PM

5728 Cedar Avenue

5728 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5728 Cedar Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home ready for move in. Brand new spacious kitchen with all new appliances. All new neutral interior paint. Refinished oak Hardwood floors throughout. Huge, custom built new deck in the backyard for entertaining. Garage has been converted to living space, so lots of room in this house. Maintenance free metal siding and fenced in backyard. Better hurry, this one will not last long.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5728 Cedar Avenue have any available units?
5728 Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5728 Cedar Avenue have?
Some of 5728 Cedar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5728 Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5728 Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5728 Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5728 Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5728 Cedar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5728 Cedar Avenue offers parking.
Does 5728 Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5728 Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5728 Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 5728 Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5728 Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5728 Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5728 Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5728 Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5728 Cedar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5728 Cedar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

