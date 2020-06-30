5728 Cedar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home ready for move in. Brand new spacious kitchen with all new appliances. All new neutral interior paint. Refinished oak Hardwood floors throughout. Huge, custom built new deck in the backyard for entertaining. Garage has been converted to living space, so lots of room in this house. Maintenance free metal siding and fenced in backyard. Better hurry, this one will not last long.



Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

