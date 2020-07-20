5529 Lane Ave

Amenities

Another great property by American Real PM, please call our leasing line @ 816-336-9995 to schedule a showing today! This home has been completely and beautifully remodeled! New carpet, fresh paint, super-clean kitchen and bathrooms, as well as a huge basement for storage. The backyard is fenced and has a gorgeous covered deck - perfect for those summer gatherings with family and friends. Other highlights include automatic single car garage, central heating and cooling, large bedrooms (fits king sized bed easily), dishwasher, microwave, range and fridge included. Replacement windows and maintenance reduction program adds to the efficiency of this home.

Call this place home today for only $1095/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval. $20 for maintenance reduction program.