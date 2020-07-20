All apartments in Raytown
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

5529 Lane Ave

5529 Lane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5529 Lane Avenue, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another great property by American Real PM, please call our leasing line @ 816-336-9995 to schedule a showing today! This home has been completely and beautifully remodeled! New carpet, fresh paint, super-clean kitchen and bathrooms, as well as a huge basement for storage. The backyard is fenced and has a gorgeous covered deck - perfect for those summer gatherings with family and friends. Other highlights include automatic single car garage, central heating and cooling, large bedrooms (fits king sized bed easily), dishwasher, microwave, range and fridge included. Replacement windows and maintenance reduction program adds to the efficiency of this home.
Call this place home today for only $1095/mo. Tenants pay ALL utilities as well as care for lawn/snow. Apps are $65/adult. Deposit equals rent. Pet friendly w/deposit and approval. $20 for maintenance reduction program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5529 Lane Ave have any available units?
5529 Lane Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 5529 Lane Ave have?
Some of 5529 Lane Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5529 Lane Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5529 Lane Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5529 Lane Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5529 Lane Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5529 Lane Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5529 Lane Ave offers parking.
Does 5529 Lane Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5529 Lane Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5529 Lane Ave have a pool?
No, 5529 Lane Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5529 Lane Ave have accessible units?
No, 5529 Lane Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5529 Lane Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5529 Lane Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5529 Lane Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5529 Lane Ave has units with air conditioning.
