Home
/
Raytown, MO
/
11418 East 71 Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:54 PM

11418 East 71 Street

11418 East 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

11418 East 71st Street, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
So pretty you won’t want to leave home!! Walk into the large living room with picture window and coffered ceiling. Spacious, sunny kitchen with lots & lots of cabinet space, new flooring, new designer paint!! Large dining area and walk out to the great deck with view of trees. Two bedrooms on the main level share an updated bathroom. The master also has a coffered ceiling. On the lower living area you will find the 2nd family room with pretty, brick fireplace that walks out to the lower level patio. The 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom and laundry area are on this level. Plenty of parking at rear of building. Such a pretty neighborhood. Don’t miss this one!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11418 East 71 Street have any available units?
11418 East 71 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 11418 East 71 Street have?
Some of 11418 East 71 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11418 East 71 Street currently offering any rent specials?
11418 East 71 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11418 East 71 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11418 East 71 Street is pet friendly.
Does 11418 East 71 Street offer parking?
Yes, 11418 East 71 Street offers parking.
Does 11418 East 71 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11418 East 71 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11418 East 71 Street have a pool?
No, 11418 East 71 Street does not have a pool.
Does 11418 East 71 Street have accessible units?
No, 11418 East 71 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11418 East 71 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11418 East 71 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11418 East 71 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11418 East 71 Street does not have units with air conditioning.

