11418 East 71 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

So pretty you won’t want to leave home!! Walk into the large living room with picture window and coffered ceiling. Spacious, sunny kitchen with lots & lots of cabinet space, new flooring, new designer paint!! Large dining area and walk out to the great deck with view of trees. Two bedrooms on the main level share an updated bathroom. The master also has a coffered ceiling. On the lower living area you will find the 2nd family room with pretty, brick fireplace that walks out to the lower level patio. The 3rd bedroom, 2nd bathroom and laundry area are on this level. Plenty of parking at rear of building. Such a pretty neighborhood. Don’t miss this one!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.