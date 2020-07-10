10905 E 60th Terrace

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad93f7f029 ----

Another great rental coming soon from 333 Rent! You\'ll love how much storage this home has - full basement, 1-car garage and shed included! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout with patio doors leading to nice sized deck and fully fenced yard. Kitchen includes dishwasher and microwave. Sizable front porch for taking in the sun!



*$40 application fee

*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

*Resident pays all utilities



