Raytown, MO
10905 E 60th Terrace
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:25 PM

10905 E 60th Terrace

10905 East 60th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10905 East 60th Terrace, Raytown, MO 64133
Raytown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad93f7f029 ----
Another great rental coming soon from 333 Rent! You\'ll love how much storage this home has - full basement, 1-car garage and shed included! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout with patio doors leading to nice sized deck and fully fenced yard. Kitchen includes dishwasher and microwave. Sizable front porch for taking in the sun!

*$40 application fee
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit
*Resident pays all utilities

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10905 E 60th Terrace have any available units?
10905 E 60th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raytown, MO.
What amenities does 10905 E 60th Terrace have?
Some of 10905 E 60th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10905 E 60th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10905 E 60th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10905 E 60th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10905 E 60th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10905 E 60th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 10905 E 60th Terrace offers parking.
Does 10905 E 60th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10905 E 60th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10905 E 60th Terrace have a pool?
No, 10905 E 60th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10905 E 60th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10905 E 60th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10905 E 60th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10905 E 60th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 10905 E 60th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10905 E 60th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

