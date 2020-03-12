All apartments in Raymore
Last updated May 1 2020

819 Garnes St

819 Garnes St · No Longer Available
Location

819 Garnes St, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

Available June 25th! Call Kevin with Renterswarehouse. This breathtaking 4 bedroom house will leave you speechless! Completely open layout with all high end finishes including granite countertops, stone backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Ceilings are vaulted throughout. Soak the stress away in your humongous columned whirlpool tub and get lost in your huge master closet. Beautiful deck overlooking fully fenced in yard. $45 application fee for anyone 18 or older who will live in the home. To qualify household monthly income should be 3 times the rent with good rental history. No smoking. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Garnes St have any available units?
819 Garnes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 819 Garnes St have?
Some of 819 Garnes St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Garnes St currently offering any rent specials?
819 Garnes St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Garnes St pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Garnes St is pet friendly.
Does 819 Garnes St offer parking?
No, 819 Garnes St does not offer parking.
Does 819 Garnes St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Garnes St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Garnes St have a pool?
Yes, 819 Garnes St has a pool.
Does 819 Garnes St have accessible units?
No, 819 Garnes St does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Garnes St have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Garnes St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Garnes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Garnes St does not have units with air conditioning.
