819 Garnes St

Available June 25th! Call Kevin with Renterswarehouse. This breathtaking 4 bedroom house will leave you speechless! Completely open layout with all high end finishes including granite countertops, stone backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Ceilings are vaulted throughout. Soak the stress away in your humongous columned whirlpool tub and get lost in your huge master closet. Beautiful deck overlooking fully fenced in yard. $45 application fee for anyone 18 or older who will live in the home. To qualify household monthly income should be 3 times the rent with good rental history. No smoking. Pets are allowed with owner approval and an additional deposit.