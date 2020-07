Amenities

Be ready to move into this beauty on June 15th. The main level features an open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast island, granite counters, cozy fireplace, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms and a fantastic master suite, including a lovely master bath. The lower level has a finished basement with full bath and fourth bedroom. Finally, there is a wood deck and fenced yard, perfect for entertaining. More Photos will be coming soon!