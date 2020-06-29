All apartments in Raymore
500 S Adams St

500 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

500 South Adams Street, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated, Spacious Ranch with Large Yard in Raymore - Beautiful updates in this 4 bedroom ranch home! You will love the large fenced in yard with mature trees. 2 car garage with a finished basement and a storage shed out back.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

Be sure to take your very own virtual walk-thru tour from the comfort of your PC, Tablet, or Phone at MidwestPropertyResources.com/vacancies/ choose any home your interested in & click "View Details" to see photos, take the virtual tour, or request an in person showing! Offered For Lease by Midwest Property Resources

(RLNE4601906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 S Adams St have any available units?
500 S Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 500 S Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
500 S Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S Adams St pet-friendly?
No, 500 S Adams St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raymore.
Does 500 S Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 500 S Adams St offers parking.
Does 500 S Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 S Adams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S Adams St have a pool?
No, 500 S Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 500 S Adams St have accessible units?
No, 500 S Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 S Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 S Adams St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 S Adams St has units with air conditioning.
