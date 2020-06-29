500 S Adams St

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated, Spacious Ranch with Large Yard in Raymore - Beautiful updates in this 4 bedroom ranch home! You will love the large fenced in yard with mature trees. 2 car garage with a finished basement and a storage shed out back.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.

Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"



Be sure to take your very own virtual walk-thru tour from the comfort of your PC, Tablet, or Phone at MidwestPropertyResources.com/vacancies/ choose any home your interested in & click "View Details" to see photos, take the virtual tour, or request an in person showing! Offered For Lease by Midwest Property Resources



(RLNE4601906)