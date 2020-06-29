All apartments in Raymore
Last updated November 20 2019 at 3:52 AM

425 Granite Drive

425 Granite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

425 Granite Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Raymore home for lease! Vaulted ceiling in Kitchen/dining & living rooms. Master is large with trayed ceiling, double vanity in master bath. Daylight lower level with 4th bedroom, 3rd bath and family room. Egress window in basement. Enjoy your evenings on the large deck!! Raymore-Peculiar schools.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Granite Drive have any available units?
425 Granite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 425 Granite Drive have?
Some of 425 Granite Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Granite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
425 Granite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Granite Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 Granite Drive is pet friendly.
Does 425 Granite Drive offer parking?
No, 425 Granite Drive does not offer parking.
Does 425 Granite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 Granite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Granite Drive have a pool?
No, 425 Granite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 425 Granite Drive have accessible units?
No, 425 Granite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 425 Granite Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 Granite Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Granite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Granite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

