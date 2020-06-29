416 Wiltshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Enjoy this great 4 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing starting November 1st. Call or text (816) 529-9960. Raymore-Peculiar High School. Only 4 years old! The main level features an open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast island, granite counters, cozy fireplace, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms and a fantastic master suite, including a lovely master bath presentation. The lower level has a finished basement with full bath and fourth bedroom. Rent is $1695+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1695 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.