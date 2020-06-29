All apartments in Raymore
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
416 Wiltshire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

416 Wiltshire Drive

416 Wiltshire Dr · No Longer Available
Location

416 Wiltshire Dr, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Enjoy this great 4 bed room beauty by Kevin McClellan with Renters Warehouse! schedule your viewing starting November 1st. Call or text (816) 529-9960. Raymore-Peculiar High School. Only 4 years old! The main level features an open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, breakfast island, granite counters, cozy fireplace, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms and a fantastic master suite, including a lovely master bath presentation. The lower level has a finished basement with full bath and fourth bedroom. Rent is $1695+ 7.00 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1695 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Wiltshire Drive have any available units?
416 Wiltshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 416 Wiltshire Drive have?
Some of 416 Wiltshire Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Wiltshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 Wiltshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Wiltshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 416 Wiltshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 416 Wiltshire Drive offer parking?
No, 416 Wiltshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 416 Wiltshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Wiltshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Wiltshire Drive have a pool?
No, 416 Wiltshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 416 Wiltshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 Wiltshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Wiltshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Wiltshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Wiltshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Wiltshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
