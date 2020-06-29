All apartments in Raymore
415 Sunflower Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

415 Sunflower Drive

415 Sunflower Dr · No Longer Available
Location

415 Sunflower Dr, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details.This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home has a split entry floor plan with a lot of great amenities. It includes stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island in the kitchen. There is a sliding glass door in the dining area that leads to the back deck. In the basement, there is a 4th bedroom, a bonus room, the laundry room with a full bath! Come tour this home today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Sunflower Drive have any available units?
415 Sunflower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 415 Sunflower Drive have?
Some of 415 Sunflower Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
