Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

410 S Monroe St

410 S Monroe St · No Longer Available
Location

410 S Monroe St, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer 2 Bed Single Level Home in Raymore - Come and View this Newer Single Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa in Raymore. Enjoy maintenance free living and yard maintenance.

Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.

Unit Features:
2 Car Garage that Comes with a Remote.
Open Dining Room and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Pantry.
Living Space that Flows into the Dining Room and Kitchen.
Master Bedroom with Closet and Full Attached Bathroom with a Bathtub.
Guest Bedroom with Closet.
Full Guest Bathroom with a Shower.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.

Pets are allowed. One small pet with a $300 non refundable pet fee required plus $25 per month pet rent.

Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.

(RLNE2897268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 S Monroe St have any available units?
410 S Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 410 S Monroe St have?
Some of 410 S Monroe St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 S Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
410 S Monroe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 S Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 S Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 410 S Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 410 S Monroe St offers parking.
Does 410 S Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 S Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 S Monroe St have a pool?
No, 410 S Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 410 S Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 410 S Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 410 S Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 S Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 S Monroe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 S Monroe St does not have units with air conditioning.

