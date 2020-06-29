410 S Monroe St

Amenities
Newer 2 Bed Single Level Home in Raymore - Come and View this Newer Single Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa in Raymore. Enjoy maintenance free living and yard maintenance.
Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.
Unit Features:
2 Car Garage that Comes with a Remote.
Open Dining Room and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Pantry.
Living Space that Flows into the Dining Room and Kitchen.
Master Bedroom with Closet and Full Attached Bathroom with a Bathtub.
Guest Bedroom with Closet.
Full Guest Bathroom with a Shower.
Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.
Pets are allowed. One small pet with a $300 non refundable pet fee required plus $25 per month pet rent.
Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.
