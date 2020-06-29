410 S Monroe St

Amenities

w/d hookup garage stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer 2 Bed Single Level Home in Raymore - Come and View this Newer Single Level, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Villa in Raymore. Enjoy maintenance free living and yard maintenance.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Unit Features:

2 Car Garage that Comes with a Remote.

Open Dining Room and Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances and Pantry.

Living Space that Flows into the Dining Room and Kitchen.

Master Bedroom with Closet and Full Attached Bathroom with a Bathtub.

Guest Bedroom with Closet.

Full Guest Bathroom with a Shower.

Full Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.



Pets are allowed. One small pet with a $300 non refundable pet fee required plus $25 per month pet rent.



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a 1 year lease.



(RLNE2897268)