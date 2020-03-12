409 South Huntsman Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this great home in a great neighborhood that sits on a HUGE corner lot! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with stainless steel appliances and black microwave, a 2nd living room and finished basement. Featuring a NEW roof, gutters and flooring throughout. In the heart of Raymore with easy access to the highway and shopping right down the street. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.