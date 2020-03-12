All apartments in Raymore
Find more places like 409 South Huntsman Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Raymore, MO
/
409 South Huntsman Boulevard
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

409 South Huntsman Boulevard

409 South Huntsman Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Raymore
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

409 South Huntsman Boulevard, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this great home in a great neighborhood that sits on a HUGE corner lot! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with stainless steel appliances and black microwave, a 2nd living room and finished basement. Featuring a NEW roof, gutters and flooring throughout. In the heart of Raymore with easy access to the highway and shopping right down the street. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 South Huntsman Boulevard have any available units?
409 South Huntsman Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
Is 409 South Huntsman Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
409 South Huntsman Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 South Huntsman Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 South Huntsman Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 409 South Huntsman Boulevard offer parking?
No, 409 South Huntsman Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 409 South Huntsman Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 South Huntsman Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 South Huntsman Boulevard have a pool?
No, 409 South Huntsman Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 409 South Huntsman Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 409 South Huntsman Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 409 South Huntsman Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 South Huntsman Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 South Huntsman Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 South Huntsman Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive
Raymore, MO 64083

Similar Pages

Raymore 1 BedroomsRaymore 2 Bedrooms
Raymore Apartments with GymRaymore Apartments with Parking
Raymore Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KS
Platte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City