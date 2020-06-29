All apartments in Raymore
235 Pointe Lane

Location

235 Pointe Lane, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous, new townhouse for rent! - Property Id: 269754

This 1,376 sq-ft, 2-level home was finished in April 2018 has been owner-occupied since. We're looking for a thoughtful tenant who will enjoy and care for this beautiful home. The main floor consists of a family room, half-bath, kitchen (with new stainless-steel appliances), and balcony. The upper floor features a laundry inset and two spacious bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet and full bathroom. The home is pet friendly and has an attached garage. In addition to ample living space, there's an unfinished basement with a walkout area for entertaining.

The Pointe at Raymore is in one of the fastest growing cities in the Kansas City area. Our community is extremely safe and welcoming and offers the perfect blend of amenities and privacy. It is only a minute from the nearest grocery store and within 10 minutes of several major highways. We're excited to meet you and show you our first home! Please don't hesitate to email us with any questions or for full tenant requirements.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269754
Property Id 269754

(RLNE5737934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Pointe Lane have any available units?
235 Pointe Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 235 Pointe Lane have?
Some of 235 Pointe Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Pointe Lane currently offering any rent specials?
235 Pointe Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Pointe Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Pointe Lane is pet friendly.
Does 235 Pointe Lane offer parking?
Yes, 235 Pointe Lane offers parking.
Does 235 Pointe Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 Pointe Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Pointe Lane have a pool?
No, 235 Pointe Lane does not have a pool.
Does 235 Pointe Lane have accessible units?
No, 235 Pointe Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Pointe Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 Pointe Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Pointe Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Pointe Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

