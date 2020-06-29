235 Pointe Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous, new townhouse for rent! - Property Id: 269754



This 1,376 sq-ft, 2-level home was finished in April 2018 has been owner-occupied since. We're looking for a thoughtful tenant who will enjoy and care for this beautiful home. The main floor consists of a family room, half-bath, kitchen (with new stainless-steel appliances), and balcony. The upper floor features a laundry inset and two spacious bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet and full bathroom. The home is pet friendly and has an attached garage. In addition to ample living space, there's an unfinished basement with a walkout area for entertaining.



The Pointe at Raymore is in one of the fastest growing cities in the Kansas City area. Our community is extremely safe and welcoming and offers the perfect blend of amenities and privacy. It is only a minute from the nearest grocery store and within 10 minutes of several major highways. We're excited to meet you and show you our first home! Please don't hesitate to email us with any questions or for full tenant requirements.

