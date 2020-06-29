232 N Pointe Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Tenaciously Tidy Town-home in Raymore for Lease | MidwestPropertyResources.com - If you're looking for the Easy Button, Click on this one. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, garage w/ opener, all crisp, clean & like new. Beyond loving all the space, you'll certainly enjoy the open concept lower floor plan, nicely appointed with dark walnut colored cabinets & floors that contrast spectacularly against the SS appliances. Upstairs, the plan is just as smart including two rooms with Walk-in closets, two baths, and same floor laundry! (W&D included!). Private patio is perfect to enjoy shaded mornings and evenings on thanks to the adjoining trees!.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



No Pets Allowed



