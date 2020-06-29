All apartments in Raymore
232 N Pointe Ln
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

232 N Pointe Ln

232 Pointe Ln · No Longer Available
Location

232 Pointe Ln, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenaciously Tidy Town-home in Raymore for Lease | MidwestPropertyResources.com - If you're looking for the Easy Button, Click on this one. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, garage w/ opener, all crisp, clean & like new. Beyond loving all the space, you'll certainly enjoy the open concept lower floor plan, nicely appointed with dark walnut colored cabinets & floors that contrast spectacularly against the SS appliances. Upstairs, the plan is just as smart including two rooms with Walk-in closets, two baths, and same floor laundry! (W&D included!). Private patio is perfect to enjoy shaded mornings and evenings on thanks to the adjoining trees!.

See a virtual walk-thru video of this home at MidwestPropertyResources.com

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them. Visit MidwestPropertyResources.com/Vacancies/ to see a virtual walk-thru video tour view current properties, learn details, or click to schedule an in person showing!
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3395327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 N Pointe Ln have any available units?
232 N Pointe Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 232 N Pointe Ln have?
Some of 232 N Pointe Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 N Pointe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
232 N Pointe Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 N Pointe Ln pet-friendly?
No, 232 N Pointe Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raymore.
Does 232 N Pointe Ln offer parking?
Yes, 232 N Pointe Ln offers parking.
Does 232 N Pointe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 N Pointe Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 N Pointe Ln have a pool?
No, 232 N Pointe Ln does not have a pool.
Does 232 N Pointe Ln have accessible units?
No, 232 N Pointe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 232 N Pointe Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 N Pointe Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 N Pointe Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 N Pointe Ln has units with air conditioning.
