Raymore, MO
1604 Shelby Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:44 PM

1604 Shelby Drive

1604 Shelby Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Shelby Drive, Raymore, MO 64083

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Raymore. Updates galore! Great curb appeal. Newer roof, windows, deck, furnace/air, hot water heater. Extra large two car garage. Master and front bedroom enlarged. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Formal dining and spacious eat in country kitchen. New kitchen appliances and granite counter tops. Main floor laundry room just off kitchen. Private master bedroom on one side of living area and the other two bedrooms on the opposite side. New deck and rails on front porch and great yard for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss this one!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 3/24/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Shelby Drive have any available units?
1604 Shelby Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raymore, MO.
What amenities does 1604 Shelby Drive have?
Some of 1604 Shelby Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Shelby Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Shelby Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Shelby Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Shelby Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Shelby Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1604 Shelby Drive offers parking.
Does 1604 Shelby Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Shelby Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Shelby Drive have a pool?
No, 1604 Shelby Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Shelby Drive have accessible units?
No, 1604 Shelby Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Shelby Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Shelby Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Shelby Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Shelby Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
