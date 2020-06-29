1604 Shelby Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in Raymore. Updates galore! Great curb appeal. Newer roof, windows, deck, furnace/air, hot water heater. Extra large two car garage. Master and front bedroom enlarged. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Formal dining and spacious eat in country kitchen. New kitchen appliances and granite counter tops. Main floor laundry room just off kitchen. Private master bedroom on one side of living area and the other two bedrooms on the opposite side. New deck and rails on front porch and great yard for outdoor entertaining. Don't miss this one!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 3/24/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.