809 Buckeye Lane

Available Now! NEW completely finished Beautiful California Split Home! 3 Car Garage, Sunny floor plan with grand vaulted ceilings, large living room, kitchen, and amazing master suite! Huge lot ready for garden, pool or outdoor kitchen. Located in Hickory Hills Subdivision. Live the suburban life style with just a skip and a hop to the city. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1870 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.