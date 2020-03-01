All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like 809 Buckeye Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, MO
/
809 Buckeye Lane
Last updated March 1 2020 at 7:00 PM

809 Buckeye Lane

809 Buckeye Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

809 Buckeye Lane, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available Now! NEW completely finished Beautiful California Split Home! 3 Car Garage, Sunny floor plan with grand vaulted ceilings, large living room, kitchen, and amazing master suite! Huge lot ready for garden, pool or outdoor kitchen. Located in Hickory Hills Subdivision. Live the suburban life style with just a skip and a hop to the city. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1870 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Buckeye Lane have any available units?
809 Buckeye Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hill, MO.
Is 809 Buckeye Lane currently offering any rent specials?
809 Buckeye Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Buckeye Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Buckeye Lane is pet friendly.
Does 809 Buckeye Lane offer parking?
Yes, 809 Buckeye Lane offers parking.
Does 809 Buckeye Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Buckeye Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Buckeye Lane have a pool?
Yes, 809 Buckeye Lane has a pool.
Does 809 Buckeye Lane have accessible units?
No, 809 Buckeye Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Buckeye Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Buckeye Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Buckeye Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Buckeye Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 3 BedroomsPleasant Hill Apartments with Garage
Pleasant Hill Apartments with ParkingPleasant Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasant Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MO
Raymore, MOMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University