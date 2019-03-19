Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has an amazing flow with the layout. The kitchen has all granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home has a large master suite with a huge closet and double sinks in the master bath. The other bedrooms are an amazing size. The 4th bedroom is in the finished basement along with the additional living space. The 3 bathroom is also in the basement. The home has a 2 car garage and is fenced. Come check out this home today before its gone.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 Golfview Dr have any available units?
208 Golfview Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 208 Golfview Dr have?
Some of 208 Golfview Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Golfview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
208 Golfview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Golfview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Golfview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 208 Golfview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 208 Golfview Dr offers parking.
Does 208 Golfview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Golfview Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Golfview Dr have a pool?
No, 208 Golfview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 208 Golfview Dr have accessible units?
No, 208 Golfview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Golfview Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Golfview Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Golfview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Golfview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.