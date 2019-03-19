208 Golfview Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has an amazing flow with the layout. The kitchen has all granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home has a large master suite with a huge closet and double sinks in the master bath. The other bedrooms are an amazing size. The 4th bedroom is in the finished basement along with the additional living space. The 3 bathroom is also in the basement. The home has a 2 car garage and is fenced. Come check out this home today before its gone.