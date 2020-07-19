All apartments in Platte County
6456 Northwest 49th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6456 Northwest 49th Street

6456 NW 49 St · No Longer Available
Location

6456 NW 49 St, Platte County, MO 64151

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Single family home with split level with plenty of windows and wooded neighborhood just a rock's throw away from Parkville and Riverside shopping.

3 bedrooms

1 bath

English Landing

Lakeview

Park Hill South

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 per month.

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Application fee is $35 per adult living in the home. Application fees are NON_REFUNDABLE. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6456 Northwest 49th Street have any available units?
6456 Northwest 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Platte County, MO.
Is 6456 Northwest 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6456 Northwest 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6456 Northwest 49th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6456 Northwest 49th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6456 Northwest 49th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6456 Northwest 49th Street offers parking.
Does 6456 Northwest 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6456 Northwest 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6456 Northwest 49th Street have a pool?
No, 6456 Northwest 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6456 Northwest 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 6456 Northwest 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6456 Northwest 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6456 Northwest 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6456 Northwest 49th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6456 Northwest 49th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
