6456 Northwest 49th Street

Single family home with split level with plenty of windows and wooded neighborhood just a rock's throw away from Parkville and Riverside shopping.



3 bedrooms



1 bath



English Landing



Lakeview



Park Hill South



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



*Additional pet fee required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00 per month.



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. Application fee is $35 per adult living in the home. Application fees are NON_REFUNDABLE. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.