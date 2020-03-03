501 Arehart Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This house is brand new from top to bottom! There is a new kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops! All new flooring and designer paint colors! This house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths on the main level. In the basement, it is partially finished with a bonus living room and an additional half bath!



This house is close to KCI Airport, Historic Weston Missouri, Smithville Lake and many more awesome locations!



Visit our website rentingkc.com or call our office at 913-583-1515 to schedule a showing!