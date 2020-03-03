All apartments in Platte City
Platte City, MO
501 Arehart Ln
501 Arehart Ln

501 Arehart Lane · No Longer Available
Location

501 Arehart Lane, Platte City, MO 64079

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This house is brand new from top to bottom! There is a new kitchen with custom cabinetry and granite countertops! All new flooring and designer paint colors! This house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths on the main level. In the basement, it is partially finished with a bonus living room and an additional half bath!

This house is close to KCI Airport, Historic Weston Missouri, Smithville Lake and many more awesome locations!

Visit our website rentingkc.com or call our office at 913-583-1515 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Arehart Ln have any available units?
501 Arehart Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Platte City, MO.
What amenities does 501 Arehart Ln have?
Some of 501 Arehart Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Arehart Ln currently offering any rent specials?
501 Arehart Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Arehart Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Arehart Ln is pet friendly.
Does 501 Arehart Ln offer parking?
Yes, 501 Arehart Ln does offer parking.
Does 501 Arehart Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Arehart Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Arehart Ln have a pool?
No, 501 Arehart Ln does not have a pool.
Does 501 Arehart Ln have accessible units?
No, 501 Arehart Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Arehart Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Arehart Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Arehart Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 Arehart Ln has units with air conditioning.
