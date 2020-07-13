/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Peculiar, MO with pool
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11007 Highview Road
11007 Highview Road, Peculiar, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
2038 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of Peculiar
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
12 Units Available
The Manor Homes of Eagle Glen
339 North Fox Ridge Drive, Raymore, MO
1 Bedroom
$920
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,461
1260 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highway 58 and I-49. Apartments with large closets and private patios or balconies in a community with a media lounge, jogging trail, poolside grilling area and 24-hour fitness facility.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
7213 East 165th Street
7213 East 165th Street, Belton, MO
5 Bedrooms
$1,795
1600 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
604 Canter Street
604 Canter Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
600 North Jefferson Street
600 North Jefferson Street, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1824 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
724 Bristol Drive
724 Bristol Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1718 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
587 Kreisel Drive
587 Kreisel Drive, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1700 sqft
Another Great Listing From Kevin And Renters Warehouse.Available 7/1/20. Call 816-529-9960 to schedule your showing. $1795.00 Monthly Rent $1795.00 with Security Deposit. $45 Application Fee per adult.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
302 Eagle Glen Court
302 Eagle Glen Ct, Raymore, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1826 sqft
Another Great Listing with Kevin from Renters Warehouse. Available 8/15! 3 Car Garage House in Raymore! Dahmer Construction Quality w/4 BR's & 3 Full Baths! Large Kit w/SS Appliances, Large Island, Pantry & Breakfast Bar.
1 of 15
Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Roberta Drive
1603 Roberta Drive, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
111 Johnston Parkway
111 Johnston Parkway, Raymore, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
3000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
704 Autumn Drive
704 Autumn Drive, Belton, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1641 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Peculiar
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
14 Units Available
Arborwalk
The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$966
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1191 sqft
Residents enjoy all the shopping and dining options along Route 150 and are minutes from Raintree Lake. Units feature fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Residents also have access to an on-site gym and clubhouse.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
13520 Lowell Avenue
13520 Lowell Avenue, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1151 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
7504 East 132nd Terrace
7504 East 132nd Terrace, Grandview, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
3904 South West Brian Lane
3904 SW Brian Ln, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
4113 sqft
Another great property by The Diana Lawson Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse! Available 8/15. This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full, 2 half bath, 3 car garage and over 4110 sqft.
1 of 39
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
2020 SW Rachel Lane
2020 Southwest Rachel Lane, Lee's Summit, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2958 sqft
{2020} Spacious Pryor Meadows Raised Ranch + Finished Basement with Wet Bar + Fenced Yard + Lee's Summit West High - Open and bright, the main level features updated kitchen with wood flooring, pantry and great cabinet space! Breakfast room leads
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
1407 Birch Drive
1407 Birch Drive, Greenwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
Grandview
6501 East 137th Street
6501 East 137th Street, Grandview, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1469 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOBelton, MOPleasant Hill, MO