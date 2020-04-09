10806 Westover Rd

Amenities

Newer 2 Bed Townhome in Peculiar - Come and View this 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 1 Car Garage Townhome located in Peculiar in the Bradleys Crossing Neighborhood. Enjoy Maintenance Free Living and Yard Maintenance.



Call 816-599-1286 to schedule a showing.



Main Floor Features:

Open Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances.

Defined Dining Space.

Open Living Room.

Half Bath with Easy Access for Guests.(Doubles as an Inclement Weather Room)

Attached One Car Garage that Includes an Automatic Opener with Remote.



Second Floor Features:

Master Bedroom with a Large Closet and Full Attached Bathroom with a Walk In Shower.

Guest Bedroom.

Full Guest Bathroom with a Bathtub.

Washer and Dryer Hook Ups.



Other Features:

All Electric Unit

Yard Maintenance

Maintenance Free



Raymore-Peculiar School District



Pets are Welcome. Pets must be 40 pounds or less and require a $300 one time non refundable pet fee and $25 per month pet rent per pet. (dogs have breed restrictions)



Tenant Pays All Utilities and Requires a One Year Lease.



Pictures are of a similar unit.



(RLNE4278554)