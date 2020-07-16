12 Queensbrook Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available from August 15th 2020 - September 1st 2021

Comes Fully Furnished(increased price of $1880.00 Non-furnished)



Features include:

Ladue School District.

All utilities included, water,sewer,trash,gas, electric, internet

Gut-rehabbed in 2016, including a fully new kitchen and both bathrooms

Partially finished basement functions as 4th bedroom or recreational space.

Two car attached garage

Extension of family room added to open floor plan design.

Back patio

ADT security system with integrated HVAC control and smoke/carbon monoxide detectors

All appliances new or newer (washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove).

Fully fenced-in back yard.

Ample storage space in basement.

Attic extract fan



Owned by a professional couple, this is a comfortable, easy to own, recently-renovated house in a quiet subdivision of Olivette. It is located on a quiet street with friendly, attentive neighbors and lots of kids. The property is not only well-designed and maintained, but is simple and convenient to occupy. The yard is low to no maintenance, with lawn mowing established at low price. It is located a short 10 minute walk from Stacy Park or the Olivette Civic Center. It is a 4 minute or shorter drive to groceries, drug stores, gas, dry cleaners, etc.



For families, the house is located in the Ladue School district, traditionally rated the best in the St. Louis area. The house is a 5-10 minute drive to the Junior High and High School, and zoned for Spoede Elementary which is a similar distance. Access to a schoolbus stop is a 3 minute walk around the corner.



The location is ideal for commutes to Bayer, the Danforth Plant Sciences Center, Mercy Hospital, MoBap or any of the employers in Olivette, Creve Coeur, Ladue or Overland. It is a 15-30 minute commute by car to all of St. Louis and Clayton, and at most a one hour commute by public transportation to the same areas. Lambert St. Louis Airport is 12 minutes away. The house is no more than 10 minutes from most of the major highways covering the rest of the St. Louis region.



Available late August, 2020 until September, 2021.



Call now to set up a viewing! 314-282-9925



Disclaimer: Rent includes: $10.00 Filter Delivery Fee, $15.00 Renters Insurance Fee, and $5.00 Online convenience Fee