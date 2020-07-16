All apartments in Olivette
12 Queensbrook Pl
12 Queensbrook Pl

12 Queensbrook Place · No Longer Available
Location

12 Queensbrook Place, Olivette, MO 63132
Olivette

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available from August 15th 2020 - September 1st 2021
Comes Fully Furnished(increased price of $1880.00 Non-furnished)

Features include:
Ladue School District.
All utilities included, water,sewer,trash,gas, electric, internet
Gut-rehabbed in 2016, including a fully new kitchen and both bathrooms
Partially finished basement functions as 4th bedroom or recreational space.
Two car attached garage
Extension of family room added to open floor plan design.
Back patio
ADT security system with integrated HVAC control and smoke/carbon monoxide detectors
All appliances new or newer (washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove).
Fully fenced-in back yard.
Ample storage space in basement.
Attic extract fan

Owned by a professional couple, this is a comfortable, easy to own, recently-renovated house in a quiet subdivision of Olivette. It is located on a quiet street with friendly, attentive neighbors and lots of kids. The property is not only well-designed and maintained, but is simple and convenient to occupy. The yard is low to no maintenance, with lawn mowing established at low price. It is located a short 10 minute walk from Stacy Park or the Olivette Civic Center. It is a 4 minute or shorter drive to groceries, drug stores, gas, dry cleaners, etc.

For families, the house is located in the Ladue School district, traditionally rated the best in the St. Louis area. The house is a 5-10 minute drive to the Junior High and High School, and zoned for Spoede Elementary which is a similar distance. Access to a schoolbus stop is a 3 minute walk around the corner.

The location is ideal for commutes to Bayer, the Danforth Plant Sciences Center, Mercy Hospital, MoBap or any of the employers in Olivette, Creve Coeur, Ladue or Overland. It is a 15-30 minute commute by car to all of St. Louis and Clayton, and at most a one hour commute by public transportation to the same areas. Lambert St. Louis Airport is 12 minutes away. The house is no more than 10 minutes from most of the major highways covering the rest of the St. Louis region.

Available late August, 2020 until September, 2021.

Call now to set up a viewing! 314-282-9925

Disclaimer: Rent includes: $10.00 Filter Delivery Fee, $15.00 Renters Insurance Fee, and $5.00 Online convenience Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

