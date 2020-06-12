/
3 bedroom apartments
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oakville, MO
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Oakville
1 Unit Available
515 Susan Road
515 Susan Road, Oakville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1122 sqft
Check out this great new rental listing in the heart Oakville. This property is recently updated throughout and has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful hardwood floors, fireplace and plenty of spacious room for the family. Washer and dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Oakville
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Suson Pines
5265 Suson Hills Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1219 sqft
Central air and heating ensure year-round comfort. Units have private patios and balconies. Apartments are pet-friendly, and the complex has a dog park. Suson Park is just steps away.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Green Park
1 Unit Available
9377 Southtowne Farm Drive
9377 Southtowne Farms Drive, Green Park, MO
Beautiful house close south county mall - Property Id: 285615 Beautiful house in quiet subdivision Southtown Farm, close to South County mall, freeway 55 and 270. Close to Mercy hospital (St. Anthony Hospital). Clydess Park in front of subdivision.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Boulevard Heights
1 Unit Available
4108 Davis St
4108 Davis Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
4108 Davis St., St. Louis, MO 63123 MOVE IN SPECIAL-LIMITED TIME ONLY GET $200 OFF 1st MONTHS RENT IF MOVE IN BY JUNE 19th! AVAILABLE NOW FOR VIEWING! Single Family home in St. Louis City area FOR RENT $1250 a month.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
2293 Maxville Lane
2293 Maxville Lane, Arnold, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1008 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1748 Hilltop Lane
1748 Hilltop Lane, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2880 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Oakville
1 Unit Available
4110 Northern Aire Dr
4110 Northern Aire Drive, Mehlville, MO
This house is very spacious and has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The house is completely renovated. Rent is $1550 per month.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
4562 Tauneybrook
4562 Tauneybrook Drive, Concord, MO
Light, bright, and open floor plan with gleaming Refinished hardwood floors! Freshly painted from top to bottom! Beautiful Park like level yard that is one of a kind! Zoned heating and cooling keeps your utility bills down.
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Lemay
1 Unit Available
9838 Sadie Ave
9838 Sadie Avenue, Lemay, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
968 sqft
Lovely 3 bed, 1 bath and 968 sqft house in St Louis! Featuring spread out both inside and outside with a fully fenced in spacious back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive
9722 Wilderness Battle Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Here's your opportunity to live in a new community in Lindbergh Schools! This three bedroom, four and a half bathroom home is in a great location just moments from Grant's Farm, schools, Grant's Trail, Dressel Elementary, and the new St.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2723 ADOBE
2723 Adobe Drive, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1530 sqft
The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
1700
1700 Benton Drive, Jefferson County, MO
This BRAND NEW construction home features three bedrooms and two baths and a great open floor plan making this home live large.Stainless Steel appliances and a neutral color palette round out the features of this home perfectly.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Imperial
1 Unit Available
7 Highview Drive
7 Highview Drive, Imperial, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bed 1 bath in Jefferson County!! - This 4 bedroom / 1 Bath home backs up to the woods on a quiet street. Kitchen comes complete with tons of cabinet space, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove. Tile and laminate flooring through out the entire home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2780 ADOBE Drive
2780 Adobe Drive, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. The BARKLEY is a 2 story open floor plan w/large great room open to spacious kitchen. Living room/Den/Office @ entry is bonus.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4602 SIESTA
4602 Siesta Ln, Jefferson County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1530 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME FOR LEASE! The ASHLAND is a Ranch open floor plan boasts spacious great room opens to large kitchen with center island. 2 car garage is 19'4x19'4. Master suite has separate hallway, full bath, huge walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Concord
1 Unit Available
10832 Three Court
10832 Three Court Drive, Concord, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
888 sqft
No Fault to Landlord. Occupancy Inspection is done and Home is ready for new Tenants. Well maintain 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home with fenced in back yard. Wood Floors on main Floor and separate dining.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Imperial
1 Unit Available
936 Guenzler
936 Guenzler Drive, Imperial, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
768 sqft
Location location location. Come check out this recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home for lease. Walking thru the front door you will notice new paint and carpet throughout. Check out the decently sized bedrooms and huge laundry space.
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Patch
1 Unit Available
8223 Michigan Avenue
8223 Michigan Avenue, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom home available in the Patch area of Carondelet. This home offers over 2200 square feet of space, with off-street parking and fenced yard. Washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Oakville
Last updated June 12 at 06:09pm
Cheltenham
26 Units Available
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1524 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cheltenham
23 Units Available
Encore at Forest Park
5700 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,806
1600 sqft
Finally, an apartment building designed for the way you want to live, right in the center of St. Louis. Come check us out today!
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1961 sqft
West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Richmond Heights
16 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1415 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Richmond Heights
26 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1034 Blendon Pl
1034 Blendon Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Updated Fully Furnished COZY HOME only surpassed by the LOCATION! - 2-3 Bedroom.
