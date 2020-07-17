Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

275 Countryshire Drive - Beautiful condo in desirable subdivision! This very open floor plan offers gorgeous wood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen boasts a well equipped kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry, black on black appliances including built in microwave and refrigerator. There is a convenient half bath on the main level and you have the privacy of your very own patio. The main floor washer and dryer stay with the unit. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths...the Master bedroom offers a walk in closet. There is extra room for entertaining in the finished basement. This subdivision features a pool and clubhouse and is convenient to shopping, interstates and schools. NO PETS. NO SMOKERS. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 600. NO SHORT TERM LEASES. contact Lori Yeftich 636-578-4470 or Christy Colburn 314-761-3450

All applications thru www.SelectLeasingApplication.com. Application fee is $50 & paid for by the applicant



(RLNE2084978)