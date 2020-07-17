All apartments in O'Fallon
Find more places like 275 Countryshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
O'Fallon, MO
/
275 Countryshire Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

275 Countryshire Drive

275 Countryshire Drive · (314) 835-6008 ext. 1007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
O'Fallon
See all
Lake Saint Louis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

275 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO 63367
Lake Saint Louis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 275 Countryshire Drive · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
275 Countryshire Drive - Beautiful condo in desirable subdivision! This very open floor plan offers gorgeous wood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen boasts a well equipped kitchen with custom cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry, black on black appliances including built in microwave and refrigerator. There is a convenient half bath on the main level and you have the privacy of your very own patio. The main floor washer and dryer stay with the unit. Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths...the Master bedroom offers a walk in closet. There is extra room for entertaining in the finished basement. This subdivision features a pool and clubhouse and is convenient to shopping, interstates and schools. NO PETS. NO SMOKERS. MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE 600. NO SHORT TERM LEASES. contact Lori Yeftich 636-578-4470 or Christy Colburn 314-761-3450
All applications thru www.SelectLeasingApplication.com. Application fee is $50 & paid for by the applicant

(RLNE2084978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Countryshire Drive have any available units?
275 Countryshire Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 275 Countryshire Drive have?
Some of 275 Countryshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Countryshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
275 Countryshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Countryshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 275 Countryshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 275 Countryshire Drive offer parking?
No, 275 Countryshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 275 Countryshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Countryshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Countryshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 275 Countryshire Drive has a pool.
Does 275 Countryshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 275 Countryshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Countryshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Countryshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Countryshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Countryshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 275 Countryshire Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt
O'Fallon, MO 63368
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln
O'Fallon, MO 50211
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr
O'Fallon, MO 63368
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing
O'Fallon, MO 63366

Similar Pages

O'Fallon 1 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 Bedrooms
O'Fallon Apartments with ParkingO'Fallon Apartments with Washer-Dryers
O'Fallon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MO
Clayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, IL
Mehlville, MOKirkwood, MOSt. Ann, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MOFerguson, MOSpanish Lake, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity