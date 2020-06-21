2224 Alexandria Court

Amenities
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse. This property provides all the comforts of home, newer flooring, main level master bedroom suite; a luxury master bath; a two-story foyer and great room; a marble fireplace flanked by French Doors to deck; large windows with eyebrows; a main floor laundry with Mud Sink,
walk-in closets; a loft and balcony that overlooks the Great Room; a bonus room/recreational area. located in the heart of O'fallon, close to many restaurants and shops and close to all major highways. Don't miss out on this one!