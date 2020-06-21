All apartments in O'Fallon
2224 Alexandria Court

2224 Alexandria Court · (636) 720-1100
Location

2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO 63368

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2398 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse. This property provides all the comforts of home, newer flooring, main level master bedroom suite; a luxury master bath; a two-story foyer and great room; a marble fireplace flanked by French Doors to deck; large windows with eyebrows; a main floor laundry with Mud Sink,
walk-in closets; a loft and balcony that overlooks the Great Room; a bonus room/recreational area. located in the heart of O'fallon, close to many restaurants and shops and close to all major highways. Don't miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Alexandria Court have any available units?
2224 Alexandria Court has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2224 Alexandria Court have?
Some of 2224 Alexandria Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Alexandria Court currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Alexandria Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Alexandria Court pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Alexandria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 2224 Alexandria Court offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Alexandria Court does offer parking.
Does 2224 Alexandria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Alexandria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Alexandria Court have a pool?
Yes, 2224 Alexandria Court has a pool.
Does 2224 Alexandria Court have accessible units?
No, 2224 Alexandria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Alexandria Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Alexandria Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 Alexandria Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 Alexandria Court does not have units with air conditioning.
