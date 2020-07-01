1417 East 23rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now is this cute 2 bedroom home located in quiet North Kansas City, near Armour Road. Just a few blocks from some of the best restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops around. Five minutes from downtown, NKC Hospital and Cerner. This home has appliances, central air, and covered off street parking. Main floor laundry. No basement. No Vouchers.



$60 app fee

$750 rent / $750 deposit

$250 pet fee, per pet (inquire within)



** Qualification Criteria can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.