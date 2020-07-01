All apartments in North Kansas City
North Kansas City, MO
1417 East 23rd Avenue
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:28 PM

1417 East 23rd Avenue

1417 East 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1417 East 23rd Avenue, North Kansas City, MO 64116
North Kansas City

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available now is this cute 2 bedroom home located in quiet North Kansas City, near Armour Road. Just a few blocks from some of the best restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops around. Five minutes from downtown, NKC Hospital and Cerner. This home has appliances, central air, and covered off street parking. Main floor laundry. No basement. No Vouchers.

$60 app fee
$750 rent / $750 deposit
$250 pet fee, per pet (inquire within)

** Qualification Criteria can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 East 23rd Avenue have any available units?
1417 East 23rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kansas City, MO.
What amenities does 1417 East 23rd Avenue have?
Some of 1417 East 23rd Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 East 23rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1417 East 23rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 East 23rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1417 East 23rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1417 East 23rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1417 East 23rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 1417 East 23rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 East 23rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 East 23rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 1417 East 23rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1417 East 23rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1417 East 23rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 East 23rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 East 23rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1417 East 23rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1417 East 23rd Avenue has units with air conditioning.

