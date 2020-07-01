All apartments in Maryland Heights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Cedar Trace

2000 McKelvey Hill Dr · (314) 279-3337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12360-E · Avail. Jul 21

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 12369-G · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 12270-G · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1983-C · Avail. Jul 21

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 12220-C · Avail. Jul 29

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

Unit 1983-I · Avail. now

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit M-1939 · Avail. Oct 30

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1530 sqft

Unit S-2152 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Trace.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Welcome to Cedar Trace Apartment Homes in Maryland Heights, MO! We have 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with plenty of wonderful amenities. Our community combines quality apartments, wonderful location, and excellent management to create a great community experience. We want one of our apartments to be your new home. All of our Maryland Heights apartments have a balcony or patio, free storage unit, furnished kitchen, big closets, and more.

You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Cedar Trace Apartment Homes. We have a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, and multiple on-site laundry facilities. We are close to shopping, dining, and entertainment – plus our residents have quick access to the highway. Our school district is AAA rated Parkway North. We are only five minutes from Westport Plaza. Enjoy a nice dinner, go shopping, or visit Creve Coeur County Park for boating, cycling or a run around the lake.

Cedar Trace Apartment Homes is owned and managed through Monarch Inve

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $70 occupancy permit fee, $30 utility activation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control $5 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Trace have any available units?
Cedar Trace has 12 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Maryland Heights, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Maryland Heights Rent Report.
What amenities does Cedar Trace have?
Some of Cedar Trace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Trace currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Trace is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Trace offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Trace offers parking.
Does Cedar Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Trace have a pool?
Yes, Cedar Trace has a pool.
Does Cedar Trace have accessible units?
No, Cedar Trace does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Trace has units with dishwashers.
