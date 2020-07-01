Amenities
Welcome to Cedar Trace Apartment Homes in Maryland Heights, MO! We have 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with plenty of wonderful amenities. Our community combines quality apartments, wonderful location, and excellent management to create a great community experience. We want one of our apartments to be your new home. All of our Maryland Heights apartments have a balcony or patio, free storage unit, furnished kitchen, big closets, and more.
You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Cedar Trace Apartment Homes. We have a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, and multiple on-site laundry facilities. We are close to shopping, dining, and entertainment – plus our residents have quick access to the highway. Our school district is AAA rated Parkway North. We are only five minutes from Westport Plaza. Enjoy a nice dinner, go shopping, or visit Creve Coeur County Park for boating, cycling or a run around the lake.
Cedar Trace Apartment Homes is owned and managed through Monarch Inve